PPP to launch its digital platform in Lahore tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to launch ‘PPP digital’ in Lahore on Sunday, April 30. The party has established a digital platform on the directions of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sindh Information minister and in-charge Digital Media Sharjeel Inam Memon will be the chief guest.

Earlier, the party has formally launched its digital media platform in Karachi this month. A successful event was also organised in Multan on Friday which was attended by social media activists of South Punjab.

In-charge Promotion Committee PPP Central Punjab Syed Ahsan Abbas said that platform will be helpful in uniting the social media activists of the party on one platform. It will also be helpful in countering the fake propaganda against the party and its leadership. He said the PPP is mobilizing party workers across the country, aligning the use of social media with modern demands.

Former MPA and PPP central Punjab leader Ayesha Chaudhry urged the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party Digital to present their point of view in a civilized, polite, and dignified manner on all social media platforms to discourage the forces from spreading chaos and hatred in the country.

She also said party’s digital media workers would also take into account the gender and age of the opponents while expressing their views and would respond even to rudeness in a decent language with reason, logic, and civility.

PPP leader Syed Qasim Gilani said the purpose of establishing this platform is to spread Bhutto's ideology. It will provide the party strength and ideological maturity of the 70s. We have to defend the interests of the oppressed classes. This message will now be carried by ‘digital PPP’ to every city, village and town.

