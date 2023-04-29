EPD presents Draft Punjab's State of Environment Report 2022

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab presented the Draft Punjab's State of Environment Report, 2022 for a public hearing here on Thursday.

The Draft State of Environment Report, 2022 aims to provide an overview of the state of the environment in Punjab and to identify the key environmental challenges that need to be addressed.

The report will serve as a valuable tool for policymakers, researchers, and environmental advocates to design effective strategies and policies to promote sustainable development in the region, said the speakers from the government side at this session which was chaired by Secretary EPD, Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chohan, and attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from UNICEF, WWF, government departments, private industries, and academic institutions.

During the session, Secretary EPD Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chohan spoke about the significance of the State of Environment Report and its role in ensuring environmental protection. He highlighted the need for collective efforts to address environmental challenges and stressed the importance of effective policies and regulations to mitigate the impacts of environmental degradation.

Additional Secretary EPD and convener of the SoE committee Ms Samia Saleem, DG Environmental Protection Agency Ms Nadia Saqib and Project Director of the Strategic Planning and Implementation Unit of EPD Waqar Ud Din Butt also spoke on the occasion.

Director, SPIU Punjab Green Development Program Dr Anber Raheel presented the findings of the report, which covered air quality, soil quality, water quality, liquid and solid waste, environmental complaints, and other environmental issues.

The public hearing also provided an opportunity for participants from different departments to give feedback and comments for incorporation in the final version of the report. The event received overwhelming participation from various stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023