KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 28, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
355,674,447 246,977,330 15,518,931,767 11,988,856,766
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 958,558,086 5,593,981,497) (4,635,423,411)
Local Individuals 10,290,757,558 (9,800,694,145) 490,063,412
Local Corporates 10,034,344,281 (5,888,984,283) 4,145,359,999
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments