AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to set up multibillion-dollar oil refinery in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved $10 to $14 billion worth of oil refinery in Pakistan, junior petroleum...
BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 10:11pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved $10 to $14 billion worth of oil refinery in Pakistan, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Friday.

“Pakistan had been working for this for long,” he said at a press conference in Islamabad. The media briefing was held after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy earlier in the day.

“Energy is necessary for economic progress. Pakistan will be on the road to progress soon,” Musadik said.

He said the government had managed to secure a deal with Russia to receive the first cargo of cheap oil soon, unlike the previous government's "noisy propaganda".

Speaking about the energy crisis, Musadik said the government had decided to provide 50 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas to poor households and stop providing gas to power plants. The aim is to take back cheap gas from the rich and provide it to the poor, according to Malik.

He added that the government had formed a policy to provide cheaper energy by utilising liquified natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and solar while ensuring responsible usage of these resources.

"Gas has been taken back from those who used it to sell expensive electricity. The monopoly of some people has been abolished," he said, without mentioning their names.

Pakistan to get Russian oil cargo soon

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the parliament that the first cargo of the discounted Russian oil will arrive in the country soon.

“As we speak, the Russian oil is being loaded to arrive here,” he said on the floor of the lower house.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters last week that Pakistan had made its first purchase of cut-price Russian crude.

The discounted purchase offers much-needed respite to cash-strapped Pakistan, which has been struggling to avert a balance of payments crisis as it awaits an IMF deal.

energy oil refinery ministry of petroleum

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to set up multibillion-dollar oil refinery in Pakistan

PDM, PTI to hold final round of negotiations on Tuesday

Three soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown till May 15

Rupee inches up, settles at 283.84 against US dollar

Pakistan on its way to overcoming economic challenges: PM Shehbaz

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Proposed rail link between China and Pakistan: study says project ‘worth it’ at $58bn

Allegations against officers case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Read more stories