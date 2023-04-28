AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Spain’s Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:34pm
Follow us

Microsoft Corp said on Friday it signed a 10-year deal with Nware to bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard games to the Spanish cloud-gaming platform, days after Britain blocked its $69 billion buyout of the “Call of Duty” maker.

The agreement marks the latest effort by Microsoft to ease fears its purchase of Activision would hinder competition in cloud gaming, which was the reason cited by the Competition and Markets Authority to veto the biggest deal in gaming.

“While it’s still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

UK blocks Microsoft $69bn Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns

The Xbox console maker, which plans to appeal CMA’s decision, has signed similar deals with the owners of streaming platforms including Valve Corp, Nvidia and Boosteroid.

It had also offered Sony - a vocal opponent of the deal – a 10-year “Call of Duty” license, in line with an agreement to bring the multi-billion dollar franchise to Nintendo’s Switch.

In its decision on Wednesday, the CMA said Microsoft had an estimated 60%-70% of global cloud gaming services as well as competitive advantages including owning Xbox, PC operating system Windows and cloud provider Azure.

The Activision deal is the biggest involving technology companies the regulator has blocked. Europe will decide on the deal by May 22. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also seeking to block it.

Microsoft shares were slightly lower in U.S. premarket trading, while those of Activision ticked up 0.2%.

xbox Microsoft Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Spain’s Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

PDM, PTI to hold final round of negotiations on Tuesday

Pakistan on its way to overcoming economic challenges: PM Shehbaz

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Rupee inches up, settles at 283.84 against US dollar

Proposed rail link between China and Pakistan: study says project ‘worth it’ at $58bn

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown till May 15

Allegations against officers case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan

PM Shehbaz to visit UK to attend King Charles III's coronation

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Read more stories