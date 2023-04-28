Three soldiers martyred, seven terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during what the military called skirmishes with terrorists in the Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas of district Lakki Marwat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement, it said that the incident resulted in the killing of three terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Taj Mir, 40, resident of District Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, 38, resident of District Abbottabad and Sepoy Abid Hussain, 29, resident of District DI Khan having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR added.

In another attack by terrorists in the area, a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded near a security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce gunfight between army troops and terrorists.

As a result, four terrorists were killed by security forces, and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military furthered that security forces, while fighting gallantly, repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations within a span of short time in the district.

“The sanitisation of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

The development comes after two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Tirah Valley, Khyber District.

According to the ISPR, the exchange took place between troops and terrorists and resulted in the killing of two militants.