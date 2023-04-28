‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power on Thursday urged Power Division to remove two Deputy Managing Directors of National Transmission and Despatch (NTDC), Zain Banatwala and Manzoor Ahmed immediately as their appointments are “dubious”.

Presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro, the committee terminated its meeting in protest against continued absence of Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan, but lodged a formal complaint against Power minister with Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani.

The issue of both deputy managing directors came under strict scrutiny when chairman Standing Committee enquired about absence of Managing Director NTDC, Rana Abdul Jabbar from the meeting.

Senate panel asks PD to remove NTDC official

General Manager, Nisar Akhtar (project delivery-North) stated that managing director and Deputy Managing Director, Manzoor Ahmed are in Matiari (Sindh) to oversee transmission line project.

Taking notice of Manzoor Ahmed’s presence in NTDC at a massive remuneration of Rs 1.8 million per month, chairman Standing Committee expressed his displeasure at the Power Division for not removing Mazoor and Zain Banatwala.

Additional secretary, Power Division, Arshad Majeed informed the committee that inquiry against Zain Banatwala has already been completed and sent to NTDC Board for further action, adding that secretary Power Division, Rashid Mehmood Langrial has given two-week deadline to NTDC Board to finalise its decision.

Additional secretary Power Division further stated that inquiry against DMD Manzoor Ahmed is also in process.

Chairman Standing Committee raised questions on selection of Zain Banatwala as DMD saying that his case is open and shut as he was Member of BoD which conducted interviews for the post of DMD.

He further contended that both DMDs are responsible for the mess associated with the doubtful contract of transmission line from Dasu to Mansehra, adding that action against them is a must.

During discussion, it was pointed out that both the minister and secretary are absent from the meeting which implies they do not extend any respect to the Committee which is an extension of the main House and can use powers of chairman Senate.

Senator Fida Muhammad from PTI, Senators, Hafiz Abdul Karim (PML-N), Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan (PML-N), Senator Bahramand Tangi (PPPP) and Senator Haji Hidayatullah (ANP) jointly proposed terminating the proceedings of the committee against the attitude of Minister for Power.

Chairman Standing Committee who also wanted to wind up proceeding of the committee stated that he has written two letters to chairman Senate against the minister’s absence from committee meetings but chairman filed those letters instead of asking the minister to attend committee meetings.

Later on committee members met Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrarni and complained against Power minister. Chairman Standing Committee, Senator Saifullah Abro did not enter the office of chairman Senate as his other colleagues entered his office.