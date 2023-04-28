Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves crossed the $ 10 billion mark at the end of last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

According to SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country rose by $ 59.4 million to stand at $ 10.024 billion as of April 20, 2023 compared to $ 9.965 billion as of April 14, 2023.

During the week under review, SBP reserves increased by $ 30 million to $ 4.463 billion.

In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks surged by $ 29 million to $ 5.562 billion.

