KARACHI: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, thus scaling new peaks on the local market, traders said.

They increased by Rs150 to Rs218,800 per tola and by Rs129 to Rs187,586 per 10 grams. Silver was being traded at Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold’s price was $2,001 per ounce and that of silver $22.18 per ounce, according to the traders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023