AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
World

Ailing Erdogan re-emerges by video link with Putin

AFP Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday re-emerged from a two-day absence and spoke by video link with Vladimir Putin at a virtual ceremony unveiling a Russian-built nuclear power plant.

The 69-year-old leader suspended all campaigning for Turkey’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday evening.

Erdogan said he had developed an upset stomach while hopping between five cities for rallies and public project launches at the start of the week.

Health Minister Fehrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan had “infectious gastroenteritis” — a short-term illness caused by the inflammation of the digestive tract.

But the scare forced Erdogan to cancel events on Wednesday and then stay at home instead of travelling to the Mediterranean coast for Thursday’s grand opening of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

The video appearance represented Erdogan’s effort to project health and vigour at one of the more vulnerable moments of his two-decade rule.

But he looked wan and visibly frail as he addressed Putin and the nation from behind his presidential desk.

“Our country has risen to the league of nations with nuclear power, albeit after a 60-year delay,” Erdogan said in prepared remarks.

Erdogan is known for his love of campaigning and embrace of political fights.

Polls suggest either that he is running neck-and-neck or losing against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s most momentous election in decades.

His Islamic-rooted party’s control of parliament through an alliance with a far-right group is also under threat.

Erdogan had used his rallies to launch fierce attacks at the opposition and portray himself as a man who gets the job done.

Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin Turkey russia nuclear power plant Fehrettin Koca

