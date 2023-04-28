KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 27, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
193,045,569 120,446,967 7,080,787,466 4,435,996,660
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,126,731,263 (773,324,794) 353,406,469
Local Individuals 7,330,205,709 (7,594,616,918) (264,411,209)
Local Corporates 4,119,960,092 (4,208,955,353) (88,995,260)
