Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
IGI Holdings Ltd.      27.04.203        03.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Thursday         P.M         Accounts                      Progress
                                                    for the period
                                                    ended March
                                                    31, 2023
Sitara Energy Ltd.     27.04.203        03.00       3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Thursday         P.M         Accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
Aisha Steel Mills      27.04.203        03.00.      3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
Limited                Thursday         P.M         Accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
Pakistan National      27.04.203        03.00       3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
Shipping               Thursday         P.M.        Accounts for                  Progress
Corporation                                         the period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
ZIL Limited            27.04.203        03.00.      1st Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Thursday         P.M         Accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
BankIslami             27.04.203        03.00       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Pakistan Limited       Thursday         P.M         Accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
Pak-Gulf Leasing       27.04.203        03.00.      3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
Company Limited        Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
Asia Insurance         27.04.203        03.00       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Company Limited        Thursday         P.M         Accounts for                  Progress
                                                    the period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
Suraj Cotton           27.04.203        03.00       3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
Mills Limited          Thursday         P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31, 2023
==========================================================================================

