KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== IGI Holdings Ltd. 27.04.203 03.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Thursday P.M Accounts Progress for the period ended March 31, 2023 Sitara Energy Ltd. 27.04.203 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended March 31, 2023 Aisha Steel Mills 27.04.203 03.00. 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended March 31, 2023 Pakistan National 27.04.203 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Shipping Thursday P.M. Accounts for Progress Corporation the period ended March 31, 2023 ZIL Limited 27.04.203 03.00. 1st Quarterly Meeting in Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended March 31, 2023 BankIslami 27.04.203 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Pakistan Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended March 31, 2023 Pak-Gulf Leasing 27.04.203 03.00. 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Company Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31, 2023 Asia Insurance 27.04.203 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in Company Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress the period ended March 31, 2023 Suraj Cotton 27.04.203 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Mills Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31, 2023 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023