Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
IGI Holdings Ltd. 27.04.203 03.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Thursday P.M Accounts Progress
for the period
ended March
31, 2023
Sitara Energy Ltd. 27.04.203 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
March 31, 2023
Aisha Steel Mills 27.04.203 03.00. 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
March 31, 2023
Pakistan National 27.04.203 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Shipping Thursday P.M. Accounts for Progress
Corporation the period ended
March 31, 2023
ZIL Limited 27.04.203 03.00. 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
March 31, 2023
BankIslami 27.04.203 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Pakistan Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
March 31, 2023
Pak-Gulf Leasing 27.04.203 03.00. 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Company Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31, 2023
Asia Insurance 27.04.203 03.00 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Company Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for Progress
the period ended
March 31, 2023
Suraj Cotton 27.04.203 03.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Mills Limited Thursday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31, 2023
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments