Sri Lankan shares extend losing streak to ninth day

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by financial and consumer staples stocks. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 04:38pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.87% to 9,012.40, marking nine straight sessions of losses.

LOLC Holdings Plc and Carson Cumberbatch Plc were the top decliners on the index, falling 2.09% and 5.56%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 35.9 million shares from 34.1 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as industrials drag

The equity market’s turnover rose to 928.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.9 million) from 740.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 161.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 821.7 million rupees, the data showed.

