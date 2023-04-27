AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK bank Barclays profits from rising interest rates

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2023 02:29pm
Follow us

LONDON: British bank Barclays said Thursday that net profit jumped 27 percent in the first quarter, boosted by rising interest rates and non-repetition of exceptional charges.

Profit after tax increased to £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) compared with the first three months of 2022, when earnings were hit by litigation and bad debt costs, it said in a statement.

Barclays was “supported by higher interest rates and the continued investment in our transformation into a next-generation, digitised consumer bank”, the lender added.

Pre-tax profit rallied 16 percent to £2.6 billion, comfortably beating market expectations and making Barclays the biggest gainer on London’s top-tier shares index Thursday.

The Bank of England and its global counterparts have ramped up interest rates to tackle sky-high inflation.

It comes as Britain endures a cost-of-living crisis, with annual inflation holding stubbornly above 10 percent.

Retail banks in turn have raised their own interest rates on loans, including mortgages, further fuelling the squeeze on living costs.

Barclays’ first-quarter revenue rallied 11 percent to £7.2 billion.

“This is a strong first quarter,” chief executive C.S.

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Venkatakrishnan said in the earnings release.

“The momentum across the group allows us to maintain a robust capital position, deliver attractive returns to shareholders, and support our customers and clients through an uncertain economic environment.”

Barclays’ share price gained almost five percent in morning London deals.

“There can be little cause for complaint on a set of numbers which have both grown and beaten expectations virtually across the board,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“The diversity of the group’s businesses is a boon to Barclays.”

The results followed news in March that Venkatakrishnan had completed treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, and was in remission.

Barclays

Comments

1000 characters

UK bank Barclays profits from rising interest rates

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Elections delay case: SC says order to be issued later today

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

PSO’s earnings plunge 68% in 3QFY23

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

HBL’s Jan-Mar profit-before-tax rises to Rs21.5bn

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Read more stories