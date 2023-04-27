AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
World

NATO’s Stoltenberg welcomes call between China’s Xi and Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 02:22pm
BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he “welcomed” a call between China’s President Xi Jinping and Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Xi holds call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

China Volodymyr Zelenskiy Chinese President Xi Jinping NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Kyiv’s Russia’s invasion Ukraine

