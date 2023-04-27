CBOT corn may fall into $6.32-1/4 to $6.35-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may fall into a range of $6.32-1/4 to $6.35-3/4 per bushel, as it is poised to break a support at $6.42. The break would confirm the extension of a wave c, towards $6.26 to $6.32-1/4 range.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $6.06-3/4 reveals a break below the support of $6.44-1/2. Based on this analysis, corn may fall to $6.35-1/2, which is near $6.35-3/4.

Immediate resistance is at $6.45-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.48 to $6.51-1/2 range. On the daily chart, corn is riding on a wave (C), which could travel to $5.92-3/4, its 61.8% projection level.

CBOT corn may edge up to $6.56-1/4

The immediate support is at $6.38-1/4, which looks vulnerable in terms of the strong bearish momentum. Strategically, a realistic target is $6.15-1/2, which will be confirmed when corn breaks $6.38-1/4.