AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 10.8 (0.26%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,204 Increased By 104.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,290 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

Zaheer Abbasi Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 09:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed that for the auction of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) commercial plots, incentives be extended to those investors who make payments in US dollars so that the country’s foreign exchange reserves could be boosted.

The finance minister directed this while chairing a meeting on the CDA’s projects for overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects carried out by the CDA, especially for overseas Pakistanis.

CDA to auction commercial plots to boost revenue

The meeting was told that the CDA has initiated a number of short-term and medium-term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis and one of these housing projects, namely, Nilore Heights-I is in the completion phase and over 6,000 applications have been received from 81 countries for 2,000 flats.

Dar emphasized the importance of overseas Pakistanis in the economic and financial development of the country and directed the CDA authorities to fast-track the development projects for overseas Pakistanis.

He further directed the CDA authorities to hold balloting of the Nilore Heights-I project, which is exclusively developed for overseas Pakistanis, before 8thMay 2023 instead of 16th May 2023.

The meeting was briefed on the provision of commercial and residential plots for overseas Pakistanis on an open auction basis.

The meeting was further informed that in the next phase registration for plots in C-14 and C-16 sectors for overseas Pakistanis will start and special facilitation desks have been established in the CDA to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

He also directed the CDA authorities to maintain a public-friendly and transparent system for investors during the sale and purchase process by minimising physical contact between the CDA authorities and overseas investors by ensuring maximum interaction using the digital platform developed for this purpose.

The finance minister directed to expedite work on Kuri and Overseas Enclave projects and the scheme for auction of plots in C-14 and C-16 sectors should be ready by mid of May 2023 for overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, secretary finance, chairman CDA, Member (Planning and Design) CDA, and senior officers from the Finance Division and the CDA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Overseas Pakistanis Ishaq Dar CDA investors US dollars Exchange rate auction Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress foreign exchange reserve auction commercial plots Auction for CDA plots

Comments

1000 characters

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories