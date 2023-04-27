Six-member body formed to tackle mpox cases

LAHORE: On the directions of the Punjab government, the Post Graduate Medical Institute/AMC Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has constituted a six-member committee comprising senior professors and consultants of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for proper and comprehensive treatment arrangements for monkey pox cases.

Prof of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique will be the focal person of this committee which is included Prof Aneela Asghar, Prof Muhammad Faheem Afzal, Dr Muhammad Irfan Malik, Dr Ghazala Rubby and Dr Syed Jaffer Hussain.

Prof Al-freed Zafar expressed the hope that the spread of monkey pox will be timely controlled at the beginning due to the timely measures taken by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab. However, all effective measure will be ensured in an emergency situation. In this regard, the LGH administration has formed a committee consisting of senior professors, consultants and pathologists to finalize the diagnosis of the disease, case management and proper treatment arrangements of the patients as per SOPs, he added.

Principal PGMI appealed to people to ensure implementation of precautionary measures while traveling abroad and also wear face masks, avoid shaking hands and do not forget to wash hands with soap so that the disease is not transmitted from one person to another.

