Apr 27, 2023
Six policemen martyred in encounter with bandits

NNI Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
JACOBABAD: Six Balochistan policemen including an inspector were martyred during an encounter with dacoits in Sindh’s district of Jacobabad on Wednesday.

According to SSP Sumair Noor Channa, Balochistan and Sindh Police jointly challenged the dacoits and the ensuing battle took place at Jageer area in Moladad police station limits. During the exchange of fire, six officials of Jaffarabad police, including an inspector were martyred and two others were injured.

After the incident, a heavy police contingent was dispatched to the encounter site.

A joint operation was being conducted along with Jaffarabad police to recover a rice mill owner Furqan Soomro, said SSP Sumair Noor Channa. He added that the dead bodies of martyrs were shifted to DHQ Hospital in Dera Allahyar.

The deceased were identified as Inspector Tayyab Imrani, Police Constable Nisar Ahmad, Abdul Wahab Peechoha, Usman Hanbhi, Riaz Hussain and Khadim Hussain.

