Google launches first ‘App Growth Lab’ in Pakistan

KARACHI: Google has announced to open the first-ever “App Growth Lab” in Pakistan to support high-potential app developers.

The latter is a four-month program designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses. The launch represents Google's commitment to help grow Pakistan’s app industry locally and globally.

With intensive education and support phases, the program will allow app developers to learn from Google experts, as well as, Industry leaders in areas such as, Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play.

Farhan S Qureshi, Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka has said, App Growth Lab will support up-and-coming local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

The project demonstrates Google's dedication to support the sustainable growth of the developer ecosystem in the country. “Through our ongoing efforts, we hope to support Pakistani developers in their pursuit of creating great applications for the world”, he added.

The App Growth Lab program is based on four core pillars: build, develop, launch and scale. This will help to uncover the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-round strategy and bring a user-centric mindset to app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set your app up for long-term success.

Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District said that the Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan 2022 was indeed one of the most insightful programs that we have attended so far in Game District. “We have learnt a lot of information covering all the domains of the mobile gaming industry, from basics to advance. We have optimized our games' performance by implementing all the intuitive knowledge that we learnt from this program”, he added.

The program will commence in June and run for four months. Interested organizations, app and development studios may apply till May 22, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023