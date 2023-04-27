AVN 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.89%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 75.19 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.32%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
TRG 110.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
UNITY 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 41,200 Increased By 100.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,283 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google launches first ‘App Growth Lab’ in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: Google has announced to open the first-ever “App Growth Lab” in Pakistan to support high-potential app developers.

The latter is a four-month program designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses. The launch represents Google's commitment to help grow Pakistan’s app industry locally and globally.

With intensive education and support phases, the program will allow app developers to learn from Google experts, as well as, Industry leaders in areas such as, Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play.

Farhan S Qureshi, Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka has said, App Growth Lab will support up-and-coming local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

The project demonstrates Google's dedication to support the sustainable growth of the developer ecosystem in the country. “Through our ongoing efforts, we hope to support Pakistani developers in their pursuit of creating great applications for the world”, he added.

The App Growth Lab program is based on four core pillars: build, develop, launch and scale. This will help to uncover the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-round strategy and bring a user-centric mindset to app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set your app up for long-term success.

Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District said that the Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan 2022 was indeed one of the most insightful programs that we have attended so far in Game District. “We have learnt a lot of information covering all the domains of the mobile gaming industry, from basics to advance. We have optimized our games' performance by implementing all the intuitive knowledge that we learnt from this program”, he added.

The program will commence in June and run for four months. Interested organizations, app and development studios may apply till May 22, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Google app developers App Growth Lab Farhan S Qureshi Saad Hameed

Comments

1000 characters

Google launches first ‘App Growth Lab’ in Pakistan

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories