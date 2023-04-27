KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 26, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
213,725,972 135,267,631 6,481,130,034 4,124,088,458
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,111,126,695 (1,858,546,863) 252,579,832
Local Individuals 10,050,061,745 (9,832,779,685) 217,282,059
Local Corporates 5,326,757,937 (5,796,619,828) (469,861,892)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments