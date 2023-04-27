AVN 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
DGKC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.2%)
MLCF 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.32%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 4.5 (0.11%)
BR30 14,886 Decreased By -52 (-0.35%)
KSE100 41,172 Increased By 71.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,269 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.16%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 26, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
213,725,972           135,267,631        6,481,130,034            4,124,088,458
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    2,111,126,695     (1,858,546,863)       252,579,832
Local Individuals           10,050,061,745    (9,832,779,685)       217,282,059
Local Corporates            5,326,757,937     (5,796,619,828)     (469,861,892)
===============================================================================

