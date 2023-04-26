Brecorder Logo
South Korea's Yoon says peace comes through force, not 'goodwill'

AFP Published April 26, 2023
WASHINGTON: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday at the White House that peace with North Korea would come through strength and vowed that any response to a nuclear attack would include US atomic weapons.

"Sustainable peace on the Korean peninsula does not happen automatically," Yoon told a joint news conference with President Joe Biden.

South Korea’s Yoon to meet Biden as doubts grow over nuclear umbrella

"We can achieve peace through the superiority of overwhelming forces and not a false peace based on the goodwill of the other side," he said.

Yoon was speaking after the Biden administration agreed to send a nuclear submarine to South Korea following months of missile tests by North Korea.

"Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack and promise to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance including US nuclear weapons," Yoon said.

south korea North Korea Yoon Suk yeol US atomic weapons

