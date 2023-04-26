Brecorder Logo
Biden says nuclear attack by N.Korea would result in 'end' of regime

AFP Published April 26, 2023
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime would be finished if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies.

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US-Seoul drills

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans -- partners -- is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," Biden told a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

