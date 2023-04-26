France says backs ‘all dialogue’ after Xi-Zelensky call

PARIS: France said Wednesday it backed all dialogue towards ending the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after Chinese President Xi Jinping held telephone talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

France “encourages all dialogue” that can “contribute to a resolution of the conflict” that is “in line with the fundamental interests of Kyiv” and international law, said a French presidential official, asking not to be named.

China’s Xi holds call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

The official emphasised that this was the message “taken by the president (Emmanuel Macron) during his visit to China” earlier this month, when the French leader also raised ire over remarks he made relating to Taiwan.