AVN 66.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.27%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.42%)
DGKC 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
EPCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
MLCF 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
NETSOL 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
OGDC 87.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
PPL 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 19.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,100 Increased By 91.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,294 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Palm hits 1-month closing low on weak exports

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 04:37pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to close at their lowest level in a month, as weak exports and rival oils weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 64 ringgit, or 1.76%, to 3,571 ringgit ($801.57) a tonne, its lowest close since March 27.

“The price erosion in competing edible oils initiated the lower opening and intermittent selling due to margin calls,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Top producer Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $955.53 per tonne for May 1 to 15, up from $932.69 in the last two weeks of April, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.6%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%. Prices had declined last week.

Palm oil slips to one-week low

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Further weighing on prices, export shipments from Malaysia during April 1-25 fell 18.4% from a month earlier, independent inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported on Tuesday.

Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, said exports declined by 14%.

