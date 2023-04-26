What to watch this May: ‘Daadal’, ‘The Diplomat’, ‘Citadel’ and more

As we embrace the stifling heat following the rather extensive Eid holidays, there is a fresh new slew of shows and movies ready to stream and premiere on the big screen.

In case you had not already discovered them, the selection is only a precursor to a rather action-packed summer of new titles headed our way.

Until then, spend the days following the Eid action and travels by unwinding to this selection of new titles.

‘The Diplomat’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Starring Keri Russell of ‘The Americans’ fame, this brand new political thriller has earnt rave reviews since its debut on April 20.

The series centers on Kate Wyler, played by Russell, the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she has to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight while also trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler, played brilliantly by Rufus Sewell.

What transpires is a complex web of relationships, plots, alliances and lies set across London, Washington D.C. and Paris.

The limited series began streaming April 20.

What to watch this April: ‘Money Back Guarantee’, ‘Huey Tum Ajnabi’, ‘Fatal Attraction’

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The much-awaited prequel to the Netflix hit ‘Bridgerton’ has almost arrived.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

The limited series begins streaming on May 4.

First look at Netflix prequel to ‘Bridgerton’ titled ‘Queen Charlotte’

‘The Mother’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Jennifer Lopez is all set for the small screen as a deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

The series is all set to debut on May 12.

‘Dorr’: theatres across Pakistan

Directed by Nadeem Cheema, starring Ameer Ali, Waseem Ali and Shafqat Cheema, the film begins with a robbery at the house of a retired headmaster, Manzoor, after which the robbers and all the victims are involved in a race that leads to life and death.

The story then pivots when Master Manzoor asks his daughter Mehro to run away with Yasir for the sake of sanctity, turning it into a love story.

The film is playing across theatres now.

‘A Man Called Otto’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This heartwarming film starring Tom Hanks is coming to Netflix as a grump old man called Otto, who is faced with new neighbours looking to upend his grinch run.

What ensues is naturally a comedy of errors and a classic performance by Hanks himself.

The film was released on the big screen in 2022. It will debut on Netflix in May.

‘Daadal’: theatres across Pakistan

Starring Sonya Hussyn, Shamoon Abbasi and Adnan Shah, this crime thriller revolves around a female boxer from a small, infamously violent town in Pakistan who becomes a contract killer in order to avenge her sister’s honor.

The film is playing across theatres now.

‘Citadel’: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Priyanka Chopra in a lead action role, this spy thriller tells the story of a global spy agency Citadel that has disintegrated, with its agents’ memories wiped clean.

Now a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void, leaving Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back. The series also stars Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden.

Fun fact: At the premiere of the series in London, Chopra revealed how she carried out 80% of the stunts herself due to her Bollywood background.

The six-episode first season is scheduled to premiere on April 28.

‘FUBAR’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger debuts in his first major series as a CIA operative who just can’t seem to head into retirement.

Season one is all set to stream on May 25.