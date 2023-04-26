AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
BAFL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.9%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.7%)
DGKC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HUBC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.35%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.86%)
MLCF 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
PPL 68.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
PRL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.24%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
TRG 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.69%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,940 Increased By 20.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,094 Increased By 86.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,290 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

  • US State Dept spokesperson says Washington has never tried to keep Russian energy off the market
BR Web Desk Published 26 Apr, 2023 01:48pm
Follow us

The United States has said that the recent oil deal between Pakistan and Russia is a "sovereign decision" as the US does not intend to pull Moscow "off the energy market".

Responding to a question on US reaction to Pakistan's oil purchase from Russia, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said each country is going to make its own sovereign decisions as it relates to its energy supply.

"One of the reasons that the United States, through the G7, has been a big proponent of the price cap is to ensure that steps are not being taken to keep Russian energy off the market because we understand that there is a demand for supply," said Patel in a news briefing on Tuesday.

“But we also need to take steps to ensure that Russians – Russian energy markets are not turning out to be a windfall for Putin’s war machine,” added Patel.

“And so, again, countries will make their own sovereign decisions. We have never tried to keep Russian energy off the market."

The statement comes after Pakistan placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow with one cargo to dock at Karachi port in May.

The deal will see Pakistan buy crude oil only, not refined fuels, and imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik was quoted as saying.

“Our orders are in, we have placed that already,” he said.

He said Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) will initially refine the Russian crude, with other refineries to be included later after a trial run.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov led a delegation to Islamabad in January to hold talks on the deal, after which he said oil exports to Pakistan could begin after March.

At the time, Shulginov also said Pakistan will pay for crude oil purchases in currencies of friendly countries.

“We have agreed that the payments will be made in the currencies of friendly countries,” he had said at a joint news conference with Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq back then.

He did not specify the ‘friendly countries’ and neither of the two ministers gave details on the size of the planned purchases.

Earlier, Malik had said that crude oil supply from Russia to Pakistan will start by the end of this month.

Last year, Pakistan sent officials to Russia, after Malik said Moscow would sell crude oil at a discounted rate.

Oil and energy make up the largest portion of Pakistan’s import bill and the country is struggling with a balance of payments crises due to dwindling foreign reserves.

Pakistan has traditionally relied on the Gulf for its energy needs, but the Russia-Ukraine war and high fuel cost along with Islamabad's crippling financial situation prompted officials to look at Moscow in search for a cheaper alternative.

Crude Oil US energy United states Russia Musadik Malik Vedant Patel oil deal Pakistan Russia oil deal

Comments

1000 characters
Mian Nawaz Sharif-Shit Apr 26, 2023 02:35pm
"Countries to make own sovereign decisions". Applicable to US allies only. Not applicable to China and its satrap nations. Paki has been warned to stay off Russian oil purchase and pressure is through IMF stalling deal.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Liaqat Ali Malik Apr 26, 2023 02:51pm
Fantastic
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 26, 2023 02:58pm
IMF is also gonna make its own decision to not help Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Junaid Memon Apr 26, 2023 03:05pm
Great! it took one year to place order, while india is buying discounted oil since one year. Good job
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn, president says

Gulf economies to grow at much slower pace in 2023 on lower oil revenues

Pakistan’s economy: ADB lists factors that continue to pose challenges

Read more stories