AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
BAFL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.41%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8%)
DGKC 44.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.63%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.78%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
NETSOL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 68.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.79%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 16.1 (0.38%)
BR30 14,988 Increased By 69.4 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,269 Increased By 261.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,370 Increased By 63 (0.41%)
Gold holds tight range as traders seek direction from US data

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 09:22am
Gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday, with recessionary fears lending some support to the safe-haven asset, while investors sought more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory from US economic data due this week.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,997.40 per ounce by 0307 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $2,008.60.

Investors seemed reluctant to offload their gold holdings amid weak US economic data, and “trading conditions will remain choppy, and any dips towards $1,950 could be snapped up,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April as worries about the future mounted, further heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.

Recessionary fears already seem to be providing a floor for gold prices, and “Friday’s personal consumption expenditures report will likely pack the biggest punch for gold,” Simpson added.

The dollar index eased, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.

US quarterly gross domestic product data scheduled for Thursday followed by the reading on the core PCE index on Friday will be closely watched by investors ahead of the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 2-3.

Market participants expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, higher interest rates dim the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Gold pauses as traders hunker down for economic cues

Australian inflation, meanwhile, eased from 33-year highs in the first quarter as the cost of living saw the smallest rise in more than a year, while core inflation dipped below forecasts, suggesting less pressure for another hike in interest rates.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.00 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $1,094.08. Palladium gained 1.1% to $1,499.47, on track to snap two session of losses, if gains hold.

