Gold pauses as traders hunker down for economic cues

NEW YORK: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as a stronger dollar countered support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data due later this week that could sway the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hike stance.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,988.59 per ounce by 11:50 a.m. EDT (15:50 GMT), while US gold futures were also nearly flat at $1,999.00.

Rival safe-haven dollar rose 0.5%, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell.

The dollar also seemed to be the preferred bet after a weak US consumer confidence report and lacklustre manufacturing data on Tuesday.