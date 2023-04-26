Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold pauses as traders hunker down for economic cues

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as a stronger dollar countered support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data due later this week that could sway the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hike stance.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,988.59 per ounce by 11:50 a.m. EDT (15:50 GMT), while US gold futures were also nearly flat at $1,999.00.

Rival safe-haven dollar rose 0.5%, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell.

The dollar also seemed to be the preferred bet after a weak US consumer confidence report and lacklustre manufacturing data on Tuesday.

Gold gold price gold rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold pauses as traders hunker down for economic cues

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories