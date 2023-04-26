People throng picnic spots in large numbers during Eid holidays

RAWALPINDI: Thousands of fun-seekers including women and children thronged parks of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad during holidays to celebrate the Eid festival.

This year, five Eid holidays (April 21 to 25) were announced by the government on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr which provided a great recreational opportunity for the citizens. On the first day of Eid, people remained busy in greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, and rushed to different parks on the second and third day of Eid to enjoy the Eid festivity.

The citizens were seen flocking parks like Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub National Park, Family Park Commercial Markets Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Jinnah Park and other parks on the second and third days of Eid. However, the people were complaining about lack of facilities at the parks and high rates of edibles at canteens and cafeterias as well. They were also irritated while paying extra money for parking facilities at certain parks.

All amusement parks were open from 8 am to 1.30 am on the three-day Eid holidays as children enjoyed rides, swings, motor boating and riding, dodging cars and horses and camel rides.

Families and children also enjoyed mini-train rides while children enjoyed themselves by taking pictures with wild and caged animals in zoos and parks. At Ayub National Park, the families indulged in boating in droves and riding motor boats while children enjoyed the waterfall in ‘Joy land’. Little kids and girls played on electronic swings.

Ayub Park saw families in droves as the newly built amusement park teeming with all kinds of flowers remained the main attraction.