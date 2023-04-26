Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

CTD police station blast KP IG rules out terrorism

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
PESHAWAR: The Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has ruled out terrorism from the twin blasts in the CTD police station in Swat.

Talking to media personnel after his visit to the site of the blast in Kabal CTD Office, the KP IG said that the blast took place when the explosives inside the police station exploded.

He said that an investigation to find out the negligence is under way.

The provincial police chief stated that five prisoners arrested on charges of terrorism were killed in the blasts.

He added that nine policemen and three civilians were also killed.

IG Gandapur clarified that the explosion was caused by explosives detonating within the police station, “not terrorism”.

He maintained that police officials were investigating the “negligence” and other aspects of the blast.

A two-member fact-finding committee comprised of the Interior Secretary and additional IG special branch has been constituted on the CTD police station attack in Swat.

Police officials on Tuesday stated that yesterday’s mysterious blast at a counter-terrorism department (CTD) office in the Kabal area of Swat Valley was caused by explosives stored inside the building and not because of terrorism.

Earlier, at least 17 people were martyred including 13 policemen, and 70 others including one lady police official sustained injuries in the sad incident.

Emergency was imposed in all hospitals and rescue teams also reached the site and wounded persons were shifted to a local hospital. The building of the police station was destroyed in the incident.

The debris removal continued Tuesday, with shops in nearby markets also severely damaged due to the incident.

A mass funeral for the martyred police officers was held at the Kabal police line.

