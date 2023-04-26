Parliament supreme institution of country, says SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Defence Affairs, Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that Parliament was a supreme institution of Pakistan.

All the decisions of public interest should be taken at the forum of the Parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, Supreme Court is also an important institution of this country. The parliament is responsible to make legislation, he said.

Commenting on the elections in Punjab, he said the same law should be applied in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the elections must be conducted in 90-days after dissolving assemblies by PTI. “Law is equal for everyone,” he said adding that the judiciary should take notice against KPK for not holding elections in 90 days. Organizing elections in Punjab only has no justification, he said.

In reply to a question about suo moto, he said that the Supreme Court should take suo moto against the KPK for not conducting elections.

To a question about the judiciary’s previous judgments against leaders Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Ahmad Khan said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif government had faced tough time due to the judgments made by Saqib Nisar.

About the politics of Imran Khan, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader had been using the word “US conspiracy” for toppling his regime.

He said there was no external powers or American conspiracy for ousting IK from powers. Imran Khan, he said was removed through no-confidence vote. He said that PTI leader had also used false statements against heads of national institutions. He said that PTI leaders were found involved in attacking the national institutions to gain personal interest.

All political tactics played by Imran have failed, he said. Imran Khan, he said has become failed leader by reason of weak policies and negative propaganda.

To a question about elections, he said elections should be held simultaneously in Pakistan.

He said that the Election Commission could hold transparent elections after completion of the constitutional tenure of the National Assembly.