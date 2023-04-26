SCO body to hold art expo of children, young artists

ISLAMABAD: The “Silk Road: Artists’ Rendezvous - The Silk Road in Children’s Eyes” the SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists to be held soon.

With an aim to build a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, to depict the splendid Dunhuang culture and to promote the mutual understanding and friendship among peoples of all countries, the Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in collaboration with China International Culture Association, the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the SCO Secretariat will organize “Silk Road: Artists’ Rendezvous - The Silk Road in Children’s Eyes” the SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists.

Pakistani children and young artists aged between 5 and 16 years old are welcome to submit their paintings and artworks to the Organizing Committee before May 20, 2023.

