No compromise will be made on Balochistan’s resources: minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, PDMA Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that practical steps were being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and there would be no compromise on public resources.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the luncheon hosted by Staff Officer Engineer Riaz Ahmad Langu.

On this occasion, Mir Manzoor Ahmad Langu, Mir Abdul Khaliq Langu, Mirzeb Langu, Mir Asfand langu, Haji Mohammad Ayub Adamzai Longo, Haji Sahib Dad Adamzai Lungu, Haji Hasil Khan Banglazai, Babur Mazan Langu, Mir Mumtaz Langu, Director PDMA Amanullah Rand, Mehrdal Baloch, Inayatullah Babar, Qayyum Langu and others were present.

The minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order in the province to protect the lives and property of the people. For this purpose, all the security forces were being given clear orders and all possible facilities, he added.

He said that public development initiatives had been taken across province, including Kalat, Khaliqabad from which the all the people were being benefited. Works on roads in almost all the villages were in progress, besides fast paced work on education, health, and sanitation schemes, he said.

He said that we never believed in making tall claims, but things were happening to solve public problems. The current provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken record people-friendly measures which are unprecedented in the past, he noted.

He said that employment opportunities had been provided to thousands of youths on merit, saying that the mission of the government was equal development and prosperity in the province.