AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on buoyant demand, price hikes

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 05:11pm
Follow us

PepsiCo Inc on Tuesday raised its annual sales and profit forecasts after beating first-quarter revenue estimates on the back of steady demand for its sodas and snacks, as well as price hikes undertaken to offset rising costs.

Major consumer goods companies hiked prices to battle skyrocketing costs of everything from aluminum cans to labor and shipping triggered by supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PepsiCo’s average prices jumped 16% for the first quarter, while organic volume slipped 2%.

GE raises low end of 2023 profit forecast on aviation boost

Average price of 192 ounces of PepsiCo’s soda in the U.S. rose to $8.67 in 2022 from $7.57 in 2021, according to NielsenIQ’s data. It was $9.67 so far in 2023.

In February, however, the Frito-Lay maker said it would not raise prices of its products further in contrast to rival Coca-Cola.

Sales at North America beverage unit, PepsiCo’s largest business, rose 8% in the March quarter.

Organic revenue at the company’s Frito-Lay North America unit rose 16% in the first quarter, compared with a 14% increase a year earlier.

CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement the company’s “categories and geographies remained resilient during the first quarter”.

The company’s net revenue rose 10% to $17.85 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $17.22 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

PepsiCo said it expects 2023 organic revenue to rise 8%, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% increase.

The company now expects annual core earnings per share of $7.27, compared with $7.20 earlier.

Coca-Cola maintained its annual forecasts after beating estimates for first-quarter revenue and profit on Monday.

PepsiCo’s shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

PepsiCo

Comments

1000 characters

PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on buoyant demand, price hikes

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Biden, 80, expected to announce second term bid

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Read more stories