Apr 25, 2023
PPP calls off protest for same-day elections

INP Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has called off its April 25th Sindh-wide protest to press its demand for nationwide elections on a single day.

The PPP on Sunday announced to stage protests across Sindh on April 25 for elections in the country on a single day.

PPP president for Sindh Nisar Khuhro, while calling off the PPP protest, said the PPP observing restraint to postpone its protests in Sindh.

He urged to heed the demand of the people, if not a new date for the protest would be announced.

“Separate elections in provinces will wreak havoc with the political system of Pakistan,” he opined. “The separate elections will also bring question mark over the transparency of elections,” Khuhro said.

“General elections on single day across the country after completion of five years’ term of assemblies will strengthen the political system,” he added.

The PPP had announced on Sunday to stage protests at all district headquarters in the province on April 25.

Nisar Khuhro had emphasized that conducting separate elections was equivalent to dividing the country into two parts, and as per the Election Act’s Section 69, the elections should be held on the same day in all assemblies.

He also stated that the decision to hold elections was the Election Commission’s prerogative, and any court decision should be reviewed in full. “If necessary to restore Punjab and KPK assemblies, these assemblies should be restored,” he said.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should decide the election date as the ECP had authority to conduct election. He urged the court to review its decision on polls by forming a full court.

