Alert issued on ‘very hot’ weather in Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday issued an alert on ‘very hot’ weather in Sindh, forecasting a temperature rise to 42 Celsius for Tuesday.

In its alert, the Met said that the upper parts and central districts of Sindh are likely to witness hot to very hot and dry weather with a maximum daytime temperature rising between 40 Celsius and 42 Celsius on Tuesday.

Weather in Karachi is also likely to become hot and humid with a maximum temperature between 35 Celsius and 37 Celsius and 80 percent humidity. The scorching weather may also prevail over most cities of the province.

Dust raising gusty winds are likely to hit plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab in afternoon. Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country but hot in southern parts. Over the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

