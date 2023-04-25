AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Ailing elephant Noor Jehan dies, laid to rest at Karachi zoo

NNI Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: A 17-year-old elephant in Karachi zoo, Noor Jehan has died after more than three-month illness triggered by negligence of the zoo administration and she was buried inside the zoo.

According to the spokesperson of Karachi Municipal Corporation, the grave of the deceased elephant was 15 feet long and 12 feet wide. Moreover the grave was also protected with 160kg limestone powder and anti-germs medicines.

Previously, Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman said that post-mortem of the deceased elephant has been done with the help of samples taken from all over her body. The samples have been sent to Lahore for examination.

Noor Jehan was sick from a long and time and succumbed to her disease during Eidul Fitr holidays.

Earlier Saifur Rehman said that all-out efforts were made to save the life of the ailing elephant. He said international veterinary doctors had also visited Pakistan for her treatment.

Noor Jehan’s health further deteriorated earlier this month after she fell into a pond inside her enclosure. The zoo management said they used a crane, ropes, and belts to lift her out of the water.

For the past three months, Noor Jehan had been experiencing severe physical trauma and was an intensive care patient. The elephant’s muscle mass had decreased, her spine appears distorted, and her legs appear bent. During a short visit to Karachi, the international animal welfare organization Four Paws treated the elephant and discovered that she had suffered an injury in recent months, resulting in internal bleeding and a hematoma in her abdomen.

