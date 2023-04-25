European shares flat at start of busy earnings week

PARIS: European shares ended flat on Monday at the beginning of a week packed with high-profile earnings, while shares of Dutch health technology company Philips jumped after strong first-quarter results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed at 468.97 points, keeping to a narrow three-point range for most of the day.

“Monday’s session seems to provide the template for most of the week – tentative gains that then slip away,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Philips NV jumped 13.8% after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and said it had set aside 575 million euros ($631 million) related to lawsuits over its recall of respiratory devices.

Healthcare shares rose 0.1%, while technology shares fell 1.0%, giving back most of its gains from Friday.

Big banks Barclays Plc, Santander, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG and consumer companies like Nestle SA, Reckitt and Unilever Plc report results this week.

Credit Suisse, in what is likely to be its last time reporting results, said 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) in assets left the bank in the first quarter and that outflows were continuing, as its state-engineered marriage with UBS is expected to be completed soon.

After a chaotic month in March, European shares have risen 2.4% so far in April, tracking their best monthly performance since January as cheap valuations and China’s reopening bets is boosted firms.

Luxury group LVMH surpassed a market capitalization of $500 billion, making it the largest valuation on record for a European company and the first above the $500-billion mark.

“It (LVMH) might not escape unscathed if a recession does materialise, but as the 2020 and 2022 rebounds in its shares demonstrate, there is plenty of appetite for a stake in the ever-growing global luxury market,” Beauchamp added.

Investors will also monitor results of some of the biggest US companies including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc this week.

German business morale rose in April, adding to positive signs as Europe’s largest economy hopes to have dodged a winter recession, according to a survey.

Shares of Software AG skyrocketed 49.0% after private equity firm Silver Lake offered to buy the German software developer.