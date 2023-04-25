AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares flat at start of busy earnings week

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares ended flat on Monday at the beginning of a week packed with high-profile earnings, while shares of Dutch health technology company Philips jumped after strong first-quarter results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed at 468.97 points, keeping to a narrow three-point range for most of the day.

“Monday’s session seems to provide the template for most of the week – tentative gains that then slip away,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Philips NV jumped 13.8% after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and said it had set aside 575 million euros ($631 million) related to lawsuits over its recall of respiratory devices.

Healthcare shares rose 0.1%, while technology shares fell 1.0%, giving back most of its gains from Friday.

Big banks Barclays Plc, Santander, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG and consumer companies like Nestle SA, Reckitt and Unilever Plc report results this week.

Credit Suisse, in what is likely to be its last time reporting results, said 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) in assets left the bank in the first quarter and that outflows were continuing, as its state-engineered marriage with UBS is expected to be completed soon.

After a chaotic month in March, European shares have risen 2.4% so far in April, tracking their best monthly performance since January as cheap valuations and China’s reopening bets is boosted firms.

Luxury group LVMH surpassed a market capitalization of $500 billion, making it the largest valuation on record for a European company and the first above the $500-billion mark.

“It (LVMH) might not escape unscathed if a recession does materialise, but as the 2020 and 2022 rebounds in its shares demonstrate, there is plenty of appetite for a stake in the ever-growing global luxury market,” Beauchamp added.

Investors will also monitor results of some of the biggest US companies including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc this week.

German business morale rose in April, adding to positive signs as Europe’s largest economy hopes to have dodged a winter recession, according to a survey.

Shares of Software AG skyrocketed 49.0% after private equity firm Silver Lake offered to buy the German software developer.

European shares European stocks EU STOXX Europe 600

Comments

1000 characters

European shares flat at start of busy earnings week

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after uproar

Read more stories