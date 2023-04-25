Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (April 24, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.80671 4.81471 4.81629 0.32486
Libor 1 Month 5.02043 4.95943 5.02043 0.69800
Libor 3 Month 5.25514 5.26171 5.27271 1.21371
Libor 6 Month 5.43457 5.30529 5.49986 1.81871
Libor 1 Year 5.40900 5.27214 5.88071 2.54414
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
