AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
India’s 10-year bond yield ends at 1-year low on policy pivot bets

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 05:18pm
MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday, with the benchmark bond yield ending at its lowest level in nearly one year, as traders and foreign banks increased purchases on bets of monetary policy pivots by central banks.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0977%, the lowest level since April 27, 2022, after closing at 7.1556% in the previous session.

“Foreign banks were active in the primary auction last week and their buying has continued today as well, mainly leading to yields easing,” said a senior treasury official at a state-run bank.

Foreign banks have bought bonds worth 102 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) on a net basis in the last four trading sessions to Friday, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

“There are visible signs of a slowdown in growth in the domestic economy,” said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

“With inflation expectations in check, the rally could spread in the coming days and the 10-year bond yield can be expected to go to 6.90%.”

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised markets by holding the key lending rate steady at 6.50%, going against expectations of a 25-basis point (bps) increase.

However, the minutes of the central bank’s latest meeting showed that India’s current rate tightening cycle may not be over, as more hikes could be in the offing to align inflation with the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.

Still, market participants expect the benchmark bond yield to not break 7.10%-7.12% levels convincingly unless there is any fresh trigger.

“With a regular supply of 10-year and 14-year bonds every alternate week, the yields may not fall much from current levels,” said Mandar Pitale, head of treasury at SBM Bank (India).

Major focus will continue to remain on the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision due on May 3, with odds of a 25 bps move staying above 90%.

Indian government bond yields

