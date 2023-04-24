AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks drop as doubt over economic recovery weighs

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 10:51am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks started the week on a soft note amid lingering concern over the sustainability of the economic recovery, despite more bullish forecasts from global banks.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng lost 0.6%.

** Investors are looking beyond companies’ first-quarter results for signs that China’s economy is indeed on its feet.

** China’s economic growth of 4.5% in the first quarter beat expectations, but “favourable base effects will fade” in the second half, while “the economy remains characterised by an uneven pace of recovery,” DBS wrote in a note to clients.

** Retail sales and production are picking up gradually; public sector investment has picked up, but private investment growth is anaemic, and the external demand outlook is uncertain, the bank said.

** The caution clouds the market, despite upgrades on China’s economy from some global institutions, including BofA Global Research, J.P.Morgan, Citigroup and UBS.

** “Uncertainty on the real estate recovery is a major factor holding back the market right now,” wrote Qi Wang, co-founder and CIO of MegaTrust Investment (HK). “I think the market is questioning how sustainable the consumption strength is if real estate fails to recover.”

China stocks end lower as uneven recovery keeps investor sentiment fragile

** China’s tech-focused STAR Market fell 1.7%, while consumer and materials stocks also dropped.

** In Hong Kong, property and financial shares led the declines.

China stocks China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks drop as doubt over economic recovery weighs

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

Suo motu jurisdiction should be exercised in public interest, not to benefit an individual: PM Shehbaz

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Read more stories