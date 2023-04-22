AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it takes three districts in western part of Ukraine's Bakhmut

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2023 05:59pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Russian assault troops had captured three more districts in the western part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The Russian military sometimes refers to the Wagner group of fighters as "assault troops".

Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut

Ukrainian and Russian units have been battling for months over the eastern city, much of which lies in ruins.

"The airborne troops were restraining the Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the actions of the assault squads to capture the city," the ministry said in its latest bulletin.

Russian military RUssia Ukraine war Bakhmut

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says it takes three districts in western part of Ukraine's Bakhmut

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

NA turns bill into law, much to the displeasure of SC

Ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving 'mourning' partner in limbo

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

Read more stories