Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr as economic crisis dampens festivities

Pakistan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with excessive zeal and fervor, however, the prolonged economic crisis muted the celebrations.

The day began with Eid prayers taking place in mosques across all major cities and towns. According to Radio Pakistan, the main congregation was held at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and top government officials offered Eid prayers there.

After offering Eid prayers in Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for peace and prosperity of the nation. He further exchanged Eid greetings with the people.

The prime minister particularly prayed for the salvation of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, and for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on Eid, he advised the people to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them.

“May the blessed occasion bring immense happiness and joy in life of every Muslim,” he prayed.

The prime minister also assured that the coalition government was making persistent effort to put on the people the minimum burden of the difficult economic conditions.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that his government would rid the people of prevailing problems, including unprecedented inflation.

The PM extended his greetings to overseas Pakistanis and Muslims all over the world. He urged the people to remember those fellow citizens who had been suffering from the consequences of last year’s floods.

The premier also paid tribute to those martyred in the war against terrorism and expressed condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families.

President Dr Arif Alvi offered the prayer at Faisal Mosque and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The president mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings.

The president specially prayed for the salvation of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

Earlier, in his message to the countrymen, the president appealed to the public not to allow their sectarian, religious, and political differences to become a source of strife and hatred.

The president asked the countryfolk to play their role in moving the country towards political and economic stability.