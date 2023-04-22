AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

NNI Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
PESHAWAR: The former speaker national assembly confirmed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders approached Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for talks on the election date.

As per details, Asad Qaiser said that during the meeting with the MQM-P and BAP, the government invited PTI for talks.

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq approached Asad Qaiser for talks.

Ruling coalition vows to defend parliament but divided over talks with PTI

Asad Qaiser said PTI had always kept the doors open for talks but the stance on the talks should be submitted to the court as well. He added that PTI was ready for talks within a timeframe but seriousness in talks was a primary condition.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking simultaneous elections across Pakistan after being told that a meeting had been scheduled between the government and PTI for April 26.

The apex court had directed the coalition government and PTI to hold talks and develop a consensus on elections in the country.

However, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said they wanted the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court wanted him at the centre.

