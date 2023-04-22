AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Top Fed official sees rates rising and staying high

AFP Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US interest rates are likely to rise further, and will need to remain high to effectively tackle inflation, a top Federal Reserve official said Thursday.

“Some additional tightening may be needed to ensure policy is restrictive enough” to support the Fed’s dual mandate of keeping both unemployment and inflation low, Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said in a speech in Pennsylvania, according to prepared remarks.

“Once we reach that point, which should happen this year, I expect that we will hold rates in place and let monetary policy do its work,” he said.

Harker is a member of the powerful Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC), which sets the Fed’s benchmark lending rate.

The FOMC has raised interest rates nine times since March last year in a bid to bring record-high inflation down towards the Fed’s long-term target of two percent.

But despite these aggressive moves, which raised the Fed’s benchmark lending rate by almost five percentage points in just over a year, inflation remains well above target.

Harker’s calls to continue tightening monetary policy echo similar comments made in recent weeks by other FOMC members, including New York Fed president John Williams, and Fed governor Christopher Waller.

“I expect inflation to continue declining, landing somewhere between three percent and 3.5 percent this year,” Harker said, adding inflation was unlikely to fall to two percent before 2025.

US Federal Reserve FOMC interest rates US inflation US interest rates US Fed interest rates hikes Federal Reserve monetary policy

Comments

1000 characters

Top Fed official sees rates rising and staying high

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

Climate protesters launch four-day mass action in London

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Street battles in Sudan capital as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

UN reports ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

Read more stories