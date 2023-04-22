Eidul Fitr today

LAHORE: Eidul Fitr marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan is being celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervor on Saturday (today).

Big Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns of the country.

The Ulema in their Eid sermons will highlight the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr. They will also emphasise upon the faithful to remember the needy in their Eid festivities.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Law enforcement agencies have finalised foolproof arrangements for the security of the faithful. In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries will offer Eid prayers.

Similar Eid congregations will be held at all the provincial headquarters and AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

After offering Eid prayers, the faithful will share Eid greetings. They will also visit graveyards to pay respect to their elders who have left this world.

Newspapers will bring out special supplements highlighting the significance of the day and spirit of this festival.

The faithful will also visit residences of their relatives to exchange Eid greetings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated overseas Pakistanis and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

In a tweet, he wished them a happy and blessed Eidul Fitr and prayed to God Almighty to accept our worship and forgive sins.

He urged the countrymen to remember the have nots in the festivities of Eid.

Meanwhile, the people thronged markets and bazaars to have Eid shopping.

Soaring prices of shoes, readymade garments, artificial jewellery and other items are matter of concern for the poor and salaried class but everyone wants to bring happiness for their children and other members to enjoy Eid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023