EFS modules: exporters seekuser-friendly changes

LAHORE: Exporters have sought changes to the modules of Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to make them user-friendly by all means.

Talking to Business Recorder, majority of the stakeholders pointed out that all the transactions relating to indirect exports are referred to collectors for approval which causes enormous delays.

They said the relevant authorities from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are waiving only the indirect exporters from seeking collector’s approval. In case of manufacturers-cum-exporters who are engaged in both direct and indirect exports still go to the collector for approval, they added.

They said there should be no prior approval from Collector to seek removal of goods by all categories of indirect exporters. Also, they said, there is no condition for analysis certificate in SRO 492. Therefore, any such condition should also be removed from the system. All the Analysis certificates should be visible in the system, they stressed.

One exporter pointed out that the system does not accept transfer of goods from EFS to Non EFS user, which is needed to be addressed without delay.

One of the stakeholder added that the system does not segregate zero-rated and non-zero rated supplies, which requires attention of the Board authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023