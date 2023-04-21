AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bill curtailing Chief Justice’s powers becomes law, says National Assembly

  • According to the law, the CJP can no longer take suo moto notice in individual capacity
BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 03:58pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, that aims to curtail the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo moto notices have become a law, according to a tweet posted by the National Assembly’s official Twitter account.

This comes amid a standoff between the government and the judiciary over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) is deemed to have been assented by the President W.e.f 21 April 2023, under Clause (2) of the Article 75 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. It is hereby published for general information,” read the tweet.

According to the law, the CJP can no longer take suo moto notice in an individual capacity, rather he and two senior judges need to make the decision together.

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

Last month, a simple majority in the NA had passed the bill after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) withdrew its proposed amendments. Later, the Senate approved the law.

National Assembly passes bill to curtail CJP’s powers

However, the bill was struck down by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which barred the government from implementing it whether the President signed it or not.

Earlier this week, President Dr Arif Alvi had sent back the bill without signing it.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, while hearing the plea, observed that the apex court held parliament in high esteem.

Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill

He noted that the independence of the judiciary was an important matter but at the same time said that he had the utmost respect for the parliament.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan also ordered the government of Pakistan to hold elections for provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on May 14 however, the government has not released funds for it.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had earlier submitted their respective reports to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the release of Rs21 billion for polls.

On Thursday, SC adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking simultaneous general elections to all the national and provincial assemblies in Pakistan.

It had asked all political parties to reach a consensus but its order as not fulfilled.

CJP CJP Umar Ata Bandial Supreme Court Amendment Bill Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill

Comments

1000 characters

Bill curtailing Chief Justice’s powers becomes law, says National Assembly

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

Oil heads for weekly loss on economic uncertainty

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

BuzzFeed to close news operation

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Read more stories