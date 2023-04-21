AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
India bond yields flattish, focus on debt sale after hawkish central bank minutes

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 10:57am
MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Friday, as traders awaited debt supply after a hawkish tilt in the minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of India meeting.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2235% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.2206% in the previous session.

The minutes are a bit surprising especially after unanimous decision to pause on rates, a trader with a primary dealership said.

“But market is largely ignoring it and focusing on auction demand and cutoffs, especially for the 10-year paper.”

New Delhi will sell bonds worth 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) later in the day, which includes the 7.26% 2033 paper, which will replace the existing benchmark bond soon.

India’s current rate tightening cycle may not be over as more hikes could be warranted to align inflation towards the central bank’s medium-term target of 4%, according to the minutes.

The Monetary Policy Committee had surprised markets by holding the key lending rate at 6.50% on April 6, going against expectations of a 25 basis point hike.

Even though the minutes have a hawkish tilt, most market participants see the bar for another rate hike to be very high, especially with easing inflation.

India bond yields seen little changed before RBI minutes

India’s March retail inflation was at 5.66%, and is set to ease below 5% in April. Nomura expects inflation to average 4.9% in the current financial year, below the RBI’s projection of 5.2%, while it expects growth at 5.3%.

“We expect a sharper cyclical slowdown due to the impact of the global slowdown, combined with the lagged impact of domestic policy tightening.

Hence, we expect the policy pause will give way to a policy pivot towards rate cuts, starting this October,“ Nomura analysts said in a note.

